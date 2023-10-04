Riyadh Season 2023: Saudi Arabia set to open Cristiano Ronaldo museum

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all set to open Cristiano Ronaldo museum on Saturday, October 28, as part of the upcoming Riyadh Season.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr player Ronaldo will inaugurate the museum set up as a gesture to show appreciation for the Portuguese football star’s career.

The museum will showcase experiences, life story, as well as trophies and personal memorabilia of Ronaldo.

🚨BREAKING: The inauguration of the Cristiano Ronaldo Museum in Riyadh will be on October 28.❤️ pic.twitter.com/p9jfr8saOP — insiderCr7 (@insiderCr7) October 1, 2023

Riyadh Season 2023

This year’s Riyadh Season, is set to launch on October 28.

Riyadh Season 2023 aims to create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs and enable nearly 2,000 local and international companies to promote and sell goods and services over an expansive seven-million-square-meter premise.

It will also feature more than thirty international shows and concerts with the world’s most renowned artists and will host the fourth edition of the Joy Awards.

This year’s Riyadh season will feature an October 28 showdown between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou in what is being dubbed the ‘Battle of the Baddest’.

For the first time in the Middle East, Riyadh will host the Disney Castle.

The “Riyadh Season” was launched for the first time in 2019, and was held from October 11 to January 18, 2020, which witnessed great success, achieving more than ten million visits.