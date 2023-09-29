Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk to fight for undisputed heavyweight title in Saudi Arabia

"This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport,” Queensbury promoter Frank Warren said.

From left— Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

WBC world heavyweight title holder Tyson Fury and WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk will fight for the world’s undisputed heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh, the organizers announced on Friday, September 29.

The date of the contest has not yet been announced.

“Delighted to finally get this fight signed, this is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in our sport,” Queensbury promoter Frank Warren said.

“The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century,” he added.

“This is the fight that everyone has wanted to see for some time and now it is finally happening — the world’s two heavyweight champions going into the ring against one another,” said Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, in a statement.

“It is the biggest fight in boxing, the world will be watching, and we are so proud to be the hosts for this spectacle as part of the fourth edition of our Riyadh Season celebrations.” 

The fight is part of the Riyadh Season line-up of events for its 2023 edition.

Fury is already scheduled to fight UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou to kick off Riyadh Season on October 28.

