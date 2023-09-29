Haj 1445: Saudi Arabia to increase licensed companies for overseas pilgrims

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) plans to increase the number of companies licensed to provide services to overseas pilgrims for the 1445 Haj season, local media reported.

The license period is five years and the estimated fee for obtaining and renewing licenses is 100,000 Saudi riyals.

“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is looking into a mechanism to publish findings of an evaluation of the licensed companies on an annual basis, using media that it sees appropriate to ensure transparency for pilgrims or their representatives,” Arabic daily Okaz quoted a source.

It is worth noting that the licensing draft that grants the ministry the power to suspend licenses, and reduce or increase the number of licensed pilgrims.

The company must have a valid trade register and a Saudi capital of at least 500,000 Saudi riyals to accommodate up to 10,000 pilgrims.

The company’s director-general must be a Saudi national, 25 years old, with a secondary school degree, and have prior experience in pilgrim service.

The director, board chairman, and board members should not have been penalized by revocation of a service license by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

The Kingdom recently announced early preparations for the upcoming Haj season, stating that no specific places will be allotted for countries at Saudi holy sites.

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty for those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it at least once in a lifetime.