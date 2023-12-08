Dubai soon to have tallest residential clock tower in world

Abu Dhabi: Dubai will soon have the world’s tallest residential clock tower, named as ‘Franck Muller Aeternitas’ at 450 meters high in Dubai Marina.

The groundbreaking project was unveiled at an event on Friday, December 8, to mark an official signing ceremony between London Gate, the UAE’s premium real estate developer, and Franck Muller, the Swiss luxury watch manufacturer in Dubai.

It is also set to make its mark as the tallest residential tower and branded residential tower. The project will be officially unveiled in January 2024 and residents can expect a handover by 2026.

Photo: Eman Taha/LinkedIn

This collaboration marks Franck Muller’s entry into the world of real estate, making this project yet another trailblazer in the industry – true to the brand’s reputation and stature.

London Gate’s much-anticipated development promises to redefine the Dubai skyline while setting international standards for luxury living with spectacular views.

In a statement, Erol Baliyan, Managing Director, Franck Muller, said,

“We are delighted to expand in the Middle East with this unprecedented partnership with London Gate.” “We have been strategically exploring the branded residential market in the UAE to bring the heritage of brand excellence to the realm of real estate. It is incredible to launch Franck Muller’s first-ever real estate collaboration in a world-class city like Dubai, known to be one of the most vibrant, luxurious, and developed cities in the world.” “This marks the beginning of a new chapter for our brand. We are excited to introduce a record-breaking legacy for Franck Muller— which is slated to be the first of many iconic ventures that will unfold globally.”

Taking to LinkedIn, Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate, said, “I am delighted to share another milestone of London Gate — our partnership with the master of complications in the watch industry, Franck Muller.

“Franck Muller Aeternitas is set to be the world’s tallest residential clock tower,” she added.