Dubai Taxi starts ‘ride now, pay later’ service

In a groundbreaking step, Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) has partnered with Tabby, a prominent payments and shopping entity, to offer flexible payment methods to customers across all Dubai Taxi services.

The agreement was signed at Dubai Taxi headquarters by DTC CEO Mansoor Rahma Al Falasi and Tabby CEO Hosam Arab, along with several dignitaries.

Also Read Abu Dhabi bans some vehicles for New Year celebrations

This partnership aligns seamlessly with Dubai Taxi’s commitment to increasing customer happiness and well-being, with flexibility across various Dubai Taxi corporation services, including multi-hour limousine services.

Customers will access Tabby’s successful postpaid model, known for its smooth payment processes, convenience, and flexibility through a comprehensive multi-channel system.

Also Read Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque launches night tours

Dubai Taxi provides customers with interest-free credit balances and short-term installment programs, allowing them to fully enjoy their services and manage their expenses effectively.

Dubai Taxi signs a strategic partnership with "Tabby," a leading payments and shopping company renowned in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, to provide flexible payment solutions for all transport services provided by #DubaiTaxi. pic.twitter.com/J2z60wwxx0 — DTC (@DTCUAE) December 28, 2023

Al Falasi said, “We will also strive to enrich the mobility experience in Dubai and contribute to the city’s goal of becoming one of the happiest in the world.”

He emphasised that Dubai Taxi is the first UAE company to introduce a postpaid model for transport services.

Tabby’s Hosam Arab is excited about partnering with Dubai Taxi, the largest taxi operator in Dubai, to offer flexible payment options through the Tabby app, allowing customers to optimize their financial resources.