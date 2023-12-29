Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque launches night tours

Abu Dhabi: The prominent Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque centre in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) capital Abu Dhabi has launched night tours and will be open 24 hours for visitors.

The initiative, ‘Sura Evening Cultural Tours‘, aims to provide convenience for transit travelers who wish to visit the mosque without the hassle of waiting for their connecting flights, Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) reported.

It offers visitors the opportunity to explore the mosque’s history and admire its architectural richness in Islamic design.

The night culture tour (Sura) launched by The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre allows visitors to Abu Dhabi and the UAE to visit and explore its cultural landmarks around the clock, contributing to spreading its message of tolerance and peace. — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) December 28, 2023

The night tours also feature multimedia guide devices in 14 languages, catering to the visually impaired and the deaf.

The tour is available for groups of up to 20 people, with a cost of 20 dirham (Rs 453) per visitor.

During regular opening hours from 9 am to 10 pm, the mosque remains free of charge.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in the UAE, opened in 2007 and spans 22,000 square meters, accommodating over 40,000 worshippers simultaneously.

In the first half of 2023, Sheik Zayed Grand Mosque has received 3,334,757 visitors. It witnessed a 127 percent increase compared to the same period last year.