Dubai to get world’s first moon-shaped resort; see photos

Abu Dhabi: Canadian architectural company, Moon World Resorts (MWR), has proposed to build a huge resort in Dubai in the form of a giant moon at a cost of 5 billion dollars (Rs 3,96,85,85,00,000).

The resort has been proposed by Sandra G Matthews and Michael R Henderson, to be built in 48 months, and will have an overall height of 735 feet (224 metres). It is expected that the moon-shaped resort will attract about 2.5 million visitors annually.

According to a report in Arabian Business, the resort will be similar to the surface of the moon from the outside, with an area of ​​10 acres, and includes a colony aimed at those looking to explore space tourism at a lower cost without the need to actually travel to space.

The colony will be a replica of the moon’s surface, available for visitors to walk on in a simulated lunar walk experience.

The project will also accommodate a training platform for various space agencies and astronauts as well as luxurious private residences called ‘Sky Villas’.

The resort will also have300 ‘Sky Villa’ units available for purchase, and the owners will be members of the resort’s exclusive private club.

The moon-shaped mega-resort will have a spa section, health club, night club, event centre, international meeting room, suite and indoor moon shuttle.

Here’s a designs of what’s inside Dubai moon-shaped resort

Hotel Suite (Photo: Moonsworldresortsinc/Instagram)

Spa-wellness (Photo: Moonsworldresortsinc/Instagram)

Lounge (Photo: Moonsworldresortsinc/Instagram)

Global Meeting Place (Photo: Moonsworldresortsinc/Instagram)

Night Club (Photo: Moonsworldresortsinc/Instagram)

Event Centre (Photo: Moonsworldresortsinc/Instagram)

The project is proposed to operate under the the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification, a 5-star built-out standard, and a 5-diamond resort operational standard.

“Moon Dubai will be the largest and most successful modern-day tourism project within the entire MENA region, doubling annual tourism visitations to Dubai based on its global appeal, brand awareness and unique multiple integrated offerings,” MWR co-founder Michael R. Henderson said in a press release.

Moon World Resorts is planning a series of global roadshows for 2023 to showcase the Moon project to regional licensors. It will take place in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), possibly in Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, with other options including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait.

UAE is currently exploring opportunities surrounding celestial bodies, developing satellite communication technology and deploying the latest space technologies in terrestrial applications.

The UAE recently allocated $820 million to fund its ambitious space plans, with initial plans to build satellites.