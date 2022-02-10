Dubai to gradually lift COVID-19 related restrictions by Feb 15

Abu Dhabi: Dubai has announced that it will gradually lift all the COVID-19 restrictions, starting from February 15, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

In line with the decisions of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management on Wednesday said that all activities, events and social gatherings in Dubai can gradually return to full capacity.

The authorities expressed their appreciation to the community for maintaining the precautionary measures, but they stressed the need for people to continue to adhere to all precautionary measures, including wearing face masks.

#Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management: In line with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority’s decisions, all activities, events & social gatherings in Dubai can gradually return to full capacity by 15 February. pic.twitter.com/KbBmp6fCyy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, the National Emergency Crisis Management Authority announced that the UAE will gradually lift the COVID-19 restrictions to reach full capacity at venues by mid-February, as the number of infections and hospitalizations decreased.

It was also decided to raise the maximum capacities at social events, including weddings and funerals, and local authorities will determine the number of participants allowed.

Social distancing in mosques and places of worship has also been reduced to one metre.

#NCEMA: We announce the decision to gradually cancel restrictions covering all activities and events in #UAE in various economic, tourism & entertainment facilities, as well as in shopping centres & modes of transportation, aimed at reaching their full capacities by mid-February. pic.twitter.com/FMLyS6WwJc — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) February 9, 2022

The UAE on Wednesday recorded 1,538 new COVID-19 cases, four virus-related deaths and 2,457 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The authorities have recorded 862,514 cases, 791,318 recoveries and 2,273 deaths to date. The number of active cases dropped to 68,923.

تُجري وزارة الصحة 477,945 فحص ضمن خططها لتوسيع نطاق الفحوصات، وتكشف عن 1,538 إصابة جديدة بفيروس #كورونا المستجد، 2,457 حالة شفاء، بالإضافة إلى 4 حالات وفاة بسبب مضاعفات المرض. #يدا_بيد_نتعافى pic.twitter.com/PftN3tSDH2 — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) February 9, 2022

On Tuesday, February 8, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre has said that fully vaccinated citizens and residents should consider getting a fourth Pfizer-BioNTech or Sinopharm vaccine.

In a statement, the authority said eligible people can receive a booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech based on their vaccination history and age, to enhance public safety and maintain green status on the Al Hosn app.

.@ADPHC_AE issues a reminder of Covid-19 booster doses available #inAbuDhabi. Eligible citizens and residents can receive a booster dose of Sinopharm or Pfizer-BioNTech, based on their vaccination history and age, to enhance public safety and maintain green status on Alhosn app. pic.twitter.com/vK8HBDtzXQ — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) February 8, 2022

On February 2, authorities announced that children over 5 can now have the Pfizer vaccine.

More than 23.7 million vaccine doses have been administered to the public since the start of inoculation in December 2020.

About 95 per cent of the UAE population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.