Dubai to host launch of ‘I Am Peacekeeper Movement’

New Delhi: A movement aimed at fostering global peace is set to be launched in Dubai on Thursday, according to an official statement.

The ‘I Am Peacekeeper Movement’ led by Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala of the pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt serves as a curtain raiser for the ‘Billionaires for Peace Conclave’ scheduled for February next year.

At the launch, 12 initiatives will be unveiled, bringing together leaders, advocates, and citizens committed to peace and humanitarian efforts.

The event will feature 12 chief guests, including two Nobel Peace Laureates — Ouided Hédi Bouchamaoui and Professor Mohan Munasinghe.

The initiatives include expanding the ‘I Am Peacekeeper Movement’ with nearly 2 million global advocates.

It will also include the release of the movement’s charter and a manifesto dedicated to “compassion, equity, and unity.”

“These initiatives lay a strong foundation for advancing lasting peace and global collaboration,” said the press release.

Calling the movement’s launch a step towards a “more compassionate and unified world,” Wockhardt founder Khorakiwala said that in these times of “growing division and global uncertainty, there is an urgent need for collective efforts rooted in empathy, justice, and cooperation.”

“Through dialogue, education, and inclusive action, we aim to create a lasting impact,” he said, adding that peace is not just a goal, but a shared responsibility.

Since its inception, the movement has drawn nearly two million online supporters worldwide, emerging as a platform for peace advocacy and social change.

Its past initiatives include digital campaigns on conflict resolution, educational programmes on human values, and partnerships with humanitarian groups providing relief and psychosocial support in crisis-hit areas.