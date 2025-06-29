Dubai to host World Sports Summit in December

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced the ‘World Sports Summit’ will take place in Dubai from December 29-30.

The landmark event is expected to attract the largest global gathering in the sports sector, bringing together prominent athletes, experts, and decision-makers from around the world.

Sheikh Hamdan remarked, “This summit will unite top officials, coaches, professionals, and celebrated sports personalities to shape the sector’s global outlook. We aim to unlock new opportunities, address emerging challenges, and reinforce sport’s ability to connect people, inspire youth, stimulate economies, nurture potential, and deliver greater value to its audiences.”

He added, “Discussions will cover the evolution of both team and individual disciplines, with a focus on strengthening the performance of national squads and clubs. We also acknowledge the essential contribution of educational institutions and academies in developing talent across all age groups and sports.”

Today, we issued directives to organise the World Sports Summit from 29 to 30 December 2025. Dubai, the City of the Future, will host the world’s largest gathering of sports stars, experts, and decision makers to shape the next era of global sport.



The Dubai Sports Council will host the summit at Madinat Jumeirah. The agenda includes keynote addresses, expert panels, workshops, and strategic meetings. Attendees from global federations, associations, and clubs will examine the future of sport through economic, legal, governance, and social frameworks.

Themes will also include enhancing fan engagement, improving the financial sustainability of events, and evaluating the impact of emerging technologies—particularly artificial intelligence and data analytics—on the industry’s direction.