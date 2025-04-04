Dubai to launch self-driving taxis by 2026

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced plans to roll out self-driving taxis by 2026, marking a major milestone in the city’s journey towards smart, autonomous mobility.

The announcement follows the expansion of RTA’s global partnerships with leading autonomous vehicle technology companies—Uber, WeRide, and Baidu—through its mobility arm, Apollo Go.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the RTA, confirmed that pilot operations will begin in 2025. “Uber, in collaboration with WeRide and Baidu, will start commercial trials of autonomous taxis in Dubai this year, featuring a safety driver on board, ahead of the full launch in 2026,” he said.

Also Read Indian expat dies in UAE car accident after Eid staycation

Al Tayer added that introducing autonomous taxis will significantly reshape Dubai’s transport sector and support RTA’s strategy to improve public transport integration and enhance passenger convenience.

The initiative is a key part of Dubai’s vision to make 25 percent of all journeys autonomous by 2030 and establish itself as a global leader in smart mobility.

#RTA has expanded its global partnerships with leading autonomous driving technology providers to deploy autonomous taxis in #Dubai. The collaboration includes a strategic partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), and WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), who will launch AVs in… pic.twitter.com/LuB1fPjXBt — RTA (@rta_dubai) April 2, 2025

The self-driving taxis will be integrated with existing public transport systems to improve first- and last-mile connectivity, offering seamless travel for commuters.

Noah Zeikhe, Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery at Uber, said: “We are proud to partner with RTA to bring autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform, starting with our partner, WeRide.”

By reducing human error—which accounts for over 90 percent of road accidents—the project is also expected to significantly improve road safety.

Beyond transport innovation, the initiative supports Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s smartest city, offering safer, more accessible mobility options for all residents, including senior citizens and people of determination.