Dubai to welcome New Year with fireworks across 36 iconic locations

Dubai is gearing up to ring in the New Year with a dazzling spectacle, announcing fireworks shows at 36 different locations across the city. The city guarantees a thrilling night of experience, music and illumination.

Highlights of the celebrations

Top destinations include Burj Khalifa, Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Bluewaters and the Beach at JBR, Hatta. Each location will offer unique festivities, ensuring a memorable start to 2025.

Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai: Burj Khalifa is the main attraction of Dubai and its fireworks and light show will be launched over Burj Park.

Global Village: A severn-countdown celebration will kick off at the world’s biggest tourism and shopping, location on December 31 at 8 pm, culminating in a stunning display at 1 am.

Dubai Festival City Mall: People can also watch fireworks in tandem with a show by a famous Egyptian singer, Mahmoud El Esseily.

Water-based fireworks

The water-based fireworks will display a unique opportunity for visitors with the ferries, water taxis, and abra across Marina Mall Al Ghubaiba, Bluewaters, Al Fahidi and Al Jaddaf.

Interested participants can book their trips by contacting marinebooking@rta.ae.

Gala dinner opportunity

The worldwide-famous Burj Al Arab holds a luxurious gala dinner in Marina Garden to commemorate its 25th anniversary. The night will offer a Barry White-inspired party, four Michelin-star gourmet dinners, non-stop 90s hits, and the ultimate fireworks show at the Terrace, adding even more grandeur to the New Year’s Eve celebration.

Entertaining performances

Raffles The Palm Dubai invites visitors to the Royal Masquerade Ball with stunning live eight pop bands and an evening entertainment programme.

The glamping resort Terra Solis promises an electrifying night with a performance of the Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies and the Italian electronic musician’s Agents of Time against the scenography of Arabian nights.

World music lovers can go to Atlantis the Palm locations where they can witness theatrical performances on a stage built outside the hotel, entertainers strolling around in the hotel and a firework show. Ticket price varies between Dh 4,500 to Dh 12,500.

Full list of locations where you can witness stunning New Year celebrations.

Burj Khalifa

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

Jumeirah Golf Estates

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Expo City

One and Only Royal Mirage Hotel

Summer – Dubai Festival

Dubai Festival City Mall

Atlantis The Royal Hotel

Emirates Golf Club

Dubai Frame

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

The Beach and Bluewaters JBR

Hatta

Dubai Parks and Resorts

Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach

Al Saif Street

Address Montgomerie Dubai

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort

JA Beach Hotel Jabel Ali

J1 Beach (La Mer)

Terra Solis

Bulgari Hotels and Resorts

Park Hyatt Dubai Hotel

Nshama Town Square

One and Only Hotel The Palm

Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel

Al Marmoom Oasis Camp

Voco Monaco Dubai

Nikki Beach Resort Dubai

Blu Oasis Resort

Global Village

Dubai Design District

Top Golf Dubai

Safety and preparation

The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) has meticulously planned these celebrations, ensuring safety and enjoyment for residents and tourists across these diverse locations.

Pro Tip: Arrive early at popular viewing spots like Downtown Dubai by 5 pm to secure the best views of the fireworks.

