Dubai to welcome New Year with fireworks across 36 iconic locations

Dubai is gearing up to ring in the New Year with a dazzling spectacle, announcing fireworks shows at 36 different locations across the city. The city guarantees a thrilling night of experience, music and illumination.
Highlights of the celebrations
Top destinations include Burj Khalifa, Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Al Seef, Bluewaters and the Beach at JBR, Hatta. Each location will offer unique festivities, ensuring a memorable start to 2025.
Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai: Burj Khalifa is the main attraction of Dubai and its fireworks and light show will be launched over Burj Park.
Global Village: A severn-countdown celebration will kick off at the world’s biggest tourism and shopping, location on December 31 at 8 pm, culminating in a stunning display at 1 am.
Dubai Festival City Mall: People can also watch fireworks in tandem with a show by a famous Egyptian singer, Mahmoud El Esseily.
Water-based fireworks
The water-based fireworks will display a unique opportunity for visitors with the ferries, water taxis, and abra across Marina Mall Al Ghubaiba, Bluewaters, Al Fahidi and Al Jaddaf.
Interested participants can book their trips by contacting marinebooking@rta.ae.
Gala dinner opportunity
The worldwide-famous Burj Al Arab holds a luxurious gala dinner in Marina Garden to commemorate its 25th anniversary. The night will offer a Barry White-inspired party, four Michelin-star gourmet dinners, non-stop 90s hits, and the ultimate fireworks show at the Terrace, adding even more grandeur to the New Year’s Eve celebration.
Entertaining performances
Raffles The Palm Dubai invites visitors to the Royal Masquerade Ball with stunning live eight pop bands and an evening entertainment programme.
The glamping resort Terra Solis promises an electrifying night with a performance of the Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies and the Italian electronic musician’s Agents of Time against the scenography of Arabian nights.
World music lovers can go to Atlantis the Palm locations where they can witness theatrical performances on a stage built outside the hotel, entertainers strolling around in the hotel and a firework show. Ticket price varies between Dh 4,500 to Dh 12,500.
Full list of locations where you can witness stunning New Year celebrations.
- Burj Khalifa
- Bab Al Shams Desert Resort
- Jumeirah Golf Estates
- Sofitel Dubai The Palm
- Arabian Ranches Golf Club
- Expo City
- One and Only Royal Mirage Hotel
- Summer – Dubai Festival
- Dubai Festival City Mall
- Atlantis The Royal Hotel
- Emirates Golf Club
- Dubai Frame
- Palazzo Versace Dubai
- Jumeirah Beach Hotel
- The Beach and Bluewaters JBR
- Hatta
- Dubai Parks and Resorts
- Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach
- Al Saif Street
- Address Montgomerie Dubai
- Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort
- JA Beach Hotel Jabel Ali
- J1 Beach (La Mer)
- Terra Solis
- Bulgari Hotels and Resorts
- Park Hyatt Dubai Hotel
- Nshama Town Square
- One and Only Hotel The Palm
- Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel
- Al Marmoom Oasis Camp
- Voco Monaco Dubai
- Nikki Beach Resort Dubai
- Blu Oasis Resort
- Global Village
- Dubai Design District
- Top Golf Dubai
Safety and preparation
The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) has meticulously planned these celebrations, ensuring safety and enjoyment for residents and tourists across these diverse locations.
Pro Tip: Arrive early at popular viewing spots like Downtown Dubai by 5 pm to secure the best views of the fireworks.