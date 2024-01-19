Dubai: Two new Salik toll gates to open on major routes

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai on Friday, January 19, announced that two new Salik toll gates will be added to enhance traffic flow and alleviate congestion on major routes.

The new gates will be located at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road, and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road between Al Meydan Street and Umm Al Sheif Street.

The new toll gates are set to commence operations in November 2024, bringing Salik’s Dubai toll gate count from eight to ten.

Also Read Emirates Draw: Hyderabadi sales manager wins Rs 16L ahead of his wedding

The Business Bay Crossing gate aims to reduce traffic congestion by 12-15 percent on Al Khail Road, decrease it by 10-15 percent on Al Rabat Street, and redirect traffic to Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud bridges.

Al Safa South aims to decrease right-turn traffic from Sheikh Zayed Road to Meydan Street by 15 percent and improve traffic flow on Financial Centre, First Al Khail, and Al Asayel streets.

Dubai’s #RTA announced today the introduction of a new toll gate (Salik) at the Business Bay Crossing. The move is aligned with the RTA’s comprehensive strategic plan to develop and integrate road networks, public transport routes and services, and enhance technical road and… pic.twitter.com/C9JxQ56fdV — RTA (@rta_dubai) January 19, 2024

Salik CEO Ibrahim Sultan Al Haddad said, “The addition of new toll gates in two busy locations, marking the latest milestone in the company’s growth plan.”

“Our partnership with RTA in launching these new gates is another important step in our journey to enhancing Dubai’s transport infrastructure with smart and sustainable mobility solutions. The two new gates aim to improve overall mobility throughout the city, facilitating smoother and more efficient travel for road users,” he added.