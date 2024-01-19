Emirates Draw: Hyderabadi sales manager wins Rs 16L ahead of his wedding

With wedding bells on the horizon, this win could not have come at a better time for Moshin Khan, who is tying the knot later this year, after Ramzan. The 34-year-old Hyderabadi man won a staggering Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,98,317) in the latest Fast5 Emirates Draw.

Mohsin, a sales manager, bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

He has been participating in the draw for the past one year.

“I feel extremely blessed, I was very worried about how I would pay for my wedding, and now thanks to Emirates Draw, I’ll be able to start my new life with ease,” Khan told Emirates organizers.

This is the second win for him after winning Dirhams 15,000 (Rs 3,39,709) in the Emirates Draw Easy6 in March 2023.

Other winners

A 35-year-old Andhra man won a cash prize of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,98,317) in the latest Emirates Draw EASY6.

Rajavarapu Kumar, who hails from Kanchikacherla, Andhra Pradesh, was shocked to learn that he had won.

“Totally in shock, I quickly opened the app to double-check and couldn’t believe my eyes. My wife, who was sitting beside me, was so happy. It was an unbelievable moment,” says Kumar.

35-year-old Rajavarapu Kumar (Photo: Emirates Draw)

Emirates Draw: Here’s how to participate

