Saudi lifts 3-year entry ban on expats who fail to return before visa expiry

The decision is part of a series of improvements aimed at enhancing the investment and labor environment.

Saudi Arabia lifts 3-years ban on visa-expired expats
Riyadh: The authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has lifted the three-year entry ban on expatriates who left the Kingdom on exit and reentry visa and failed to return before the expiry of the visa, local media reported.

The decision came into effect on Tuesday, January 16.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has informed of the decision’s effect to various branches of passport offices, air ports, airlines, shift heads, navigators, shipping companies, and transit halls.

The decision is part of a series of improvements aimed at enhancing the investment and labor environment, Arabic daily Okaz reported.

In 2022, Jawazat imposed a ban on expatriates on the demand of industrialists and entrepreneurs due to delayed returns and disruptions in company operations.

Employers were favored due to the significant financial costs incurred due to the non-return of workers.

Conditions for obtaining issuance of an exit and re-entry visa

  • The visa is issued based on the individual’s fingerprint
  • The worker is responsible for paying all traffic violations imposed
  • There must be no violation so that the previously ordered visa will not be cancelled
  • There must be no valid visa
  • The passport must be valid for ninety days or more
  • The individual holding the visa must travel with all dependents.

