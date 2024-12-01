Dubai: Up to Rs 11L fine for vehicle violations during Eid Al Etihad celebrations

Dubai Police have imposed a fine of up to Dirham 50,000 (Rs 11,51,164) to release impounded vehicles involved in violations during the UAE’s 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, celebrations on Monday, December 2.

This comes as part of the guidelines issued by the police to ensure a safe, orderly and enjoyable experience for all, while preventing risks or disruptions.

The guidelines emphasise avoiding random marches, adhering to traffic regulations, following police instructions, and refraining from using party sprays by drivers, passengers, or pedestrians.

Dubai Police Acting Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs and Event Security Committee Head, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, stressed the importance of visible license plates, avoiding obstructions, and maintaining vehicle color.

In addition, he emphasised that car stickers, signs, or logos should only be used for Eid Al Etihad and adhere to official guidelines and conditions.

Also Read Dubai-based Indian woman scammed while ordering viral Fix chocolate online

Al Mazrouei emphasised the prohibition of vehicle modifications, including stickers, sunshades, stunts, and obstructions, and the importance of limiting passenger numbers and preventing people from hanging out of windows or sunroofs.

According to Al Mazrouei, Dubai Police will utilize all personnel to ensure the success of the 53rd Eid Al Ittihad celebrations, focusing on road safety, smooth traffic flow, and congestion reduction.