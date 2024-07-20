Dubai World Cup 2025 to take place in April 2025

The upcoming edition of the Dubai World Cup meeting, recognised worldwide as one of horseracing’s premier sporting and social occasions, will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, marking the grand finale of an extended 16-meeting Carnival.

Hosted at the iconic Meydan Racecourse, the 29th renewal of racing’s most spectacular fixture will be staged a week later than has previously been the case, forming the culmination of a week of Eid Al Fitr celebrations across the UAE.

The eagerly awaited new season gets underway on Friday, November 8, 2024, while the first of four feature race days take place on ‘Festive Friday’, December 20, when the AED1 million G2 Maktoum Mile headlines a superb card.

The Carnival’s second marquee race day is the popular ‘Fashion Friday’ fixture on January 24, 2025, featuring a stellar all-pattern race card, including the AED3.68 million G1 Al Maktoum Challenge which offers ‘Bonus Scheme’ entry to the Dubai World Cup.

Meydan Racecourse will host the Emirates Super Saturday on March 1, 2025, with the G2 Al Maktoum Classic, another ‘win and you’re in’ race, as the feature.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said, “The Dubai World Cup is one of the best-established sporting and social events of the year in Dubai.”

Al Maktoum further said that this incredible race meeting has grown year after year, since its 1996 inception, ” We look forward to welcoming the best horses, jockeys, trainers, and owners from around the world to Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, April 5, 2025,” he added.

He said that the UAE is delighted to offer two additional days of racing this season which will provide more opportunities for horses based locally and those joining us from overseas.

The Dubai Racing Carnival has been instrumental in transforming the horseracing landscape globally. It is a celebration of the sport, combining top-tier racing action with world-class entertainment, fashion, and hospitality.

With the introduction of new race days and an enhanced prize pool, the Carnival continues to attract elite participants and audiences from around the world.

Inputs from ANI