Dubai’s 3-day ‘Great Online Sale’: Up to 95% off

The Great Online Sale in Dubai is back for its second season, offering up to 95 percent discounts across selected e-commerce platforms for three days.

Starting from Friday, March 29 to Sunday, March 31, shoppers can purchase Ramzan and Eid gifts online from both global and local brands at significantly reduced prices.

The seasonal shopping event, organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), features deals on lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty and homeware products.

Also Read Dubai: Free international calls offered to metro users during Ramzan

“Many of the participating online retailers will be offering an extra discount which can be accessed by registering on their website. Brands for Less, Eros, Moms Store, Noon.com, Sharaf DG, Styli and 6thstreet.com are just some of the brands that shoppers can expect to be offering extra savings,” the DFRE said in a statement.

Online registration offers additional savings, with three winners each winning Dirhams 10,000 (Rs 2,26,875).

“As the online retail sector continues to grow, the Great Online Sale offers an exciting opportunity for retailers to meet consumers’ increasing desire to explore and shop a multitude of brands with ease, in the comfort of their home – a trend we see gaining more popularity each year during the Holy Month,” said Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE.