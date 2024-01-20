Dubai’s Azizi begins construction to build second tallest tower

Dubai: United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based Azizi Developments has recently begun the construction of the second tallest tower — Burj Azizi on a prime plot of land on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The 1.5 billion dollars (Rs 1,24,65,86,25,000) Burj Azizi project aims to build a seven-star hotel, luxury residences, penthouse apartments, and a vertical mall.

The final height of the giant skyscraper has not been confirmed yet. The completion of Burj Azizi is expected to be completed within four years, the developer said.

The tower will feature a unique observation deck, high-end F&B options, and other exciting features and amenities.

The official ground-breaking ceremony date is set to be announced soon.

Commenting on the milestone announcement, Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, said, “Today is a special day as we finally break ground on one of my dream projects in Dubai.

“While the formal ceremony will be held later, I am delighted to be marking this occasion with our own team at Azizi – a team that will be building this iconic tower.

“This tower will be our legacy. With Dubai having given my family and I so much – safety and abundance of opportunities – this tower, which will be the second tallest, is our way of giving back to this emirate and its remarkably hospitable and welcoming people”.

Since its opening on January 4, 2010, the 828-metre Burj Khalifa has been the world’s tallest building.