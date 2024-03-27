Dubai’s Azizi Developments donates Rs 1361 cr to build educational complex

Dubai-based real estate developer Azizi Developments on Wednesday, March 27, donated Dirhams 600 million (Rs 13,61,58,00,000) to the Mother’s Endowment Campaign to build an educational endowment complex.

The agreement was signed by MBRGI Secretary-General Mohammad Al Gergawi and Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

“In a generous act of philanthropy, Azizi Developments has committed to donating Dh600 million towards the construction of an educational complex,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

“This is one of the largest ever charitable donations in the UAE.

“We thank Mirwais Azizi, the founder and chairman of Azizi Developments, for his contribution. This gesture exemplifies the vital role the private sector plays in Dubai as a partner in the nation’s development.”

I witnessed the signing of an agreement for a charitable initiative today between @MBRInitiatives and Azizi Developments, in support of the Mother’s Endowment campaign. In a generous act of philanthropy, Azizi Developments has committed to donating AED600 million towards the… pic.twitter.com/5917eLrs43 — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) March 27, 2024

The proceeds of the endowment educational complex will go entirely towards enabling students to complete their education and qualifications and obtain the necessary skills to keep pace with developments in the labour market, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

This complex will represent an important addition to the education sector in the Emirate of Dubai, the UAE and the region, and supports the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation to spread education in less fortunate communities around the world.

Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azizi Real Estate Development Company, said, “The agreement signed with the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation to establish an educational and endowment complex in Dubai expresses our shared belief in the pivotal role of education in the lives of societies, and in achieving Economic prosperity and social stability.”

“We hope to God that this endowment complex will have a positive impact in enabling students of science to be equipped with contemporary knowledge and have the ability to contribute to building a bright future for their countries and communities.”

On March 4, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai launched a new humanitarian campaign called ‘Mother’s Endowment’ worth Dirham one billion (Rs 22,57,69,45,430).

It aims to raise funds for educational purposes in the UAE, specifically in honour of mothers.

The initiative has already raised 770 million dirhams (Rs 17,47,24,89,218) in its first two weeks, as announced on Tuesday, March 26.