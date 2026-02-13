Dubai’s DP World replaces CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem over links to Epstein files

Dubai: Dubai’s global ports and logistics operator DP World has replaced its group chairman and chief executive officer (CEO), Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, following disclosures about his past communications with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement on Friday, February 12, the company announced the appointment of Essa Kazim as chairman of its board of directors and Yuvraj Narayan as CEO, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) reported.

The statement made no mention of Sulayem but said the leadership changes would support sustainable growth, strengthen global supply chains and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading international hub for trade and logistics.

Sulayem had served as chairman and CEO since 2016 and played a central role in expanding the Dubai-owned operator’s global presence.

Background to the resignation

The move follows the release of additional material linked to Epstein by the US Department of Justice, which identified bin Sulayem as the individual referred to as “Sultan” in previously anonymised contact logs.

According to documents disclosed in January 2026, the two exchanged messages for more than a decade, including after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution.

Media reports said the correspondence included personal discussions and attempts by Epstein to arrange introductions to prominent figures. The revelations raised concerns among investors and business partners.

At least two government-linked investment funds are reported to have paused planned or ongoing transactions with DP World following the disclosures, highlighting growing sensitivity to reputational risks in global markets.

DP World did not comment on the documents or their impact but said the new leadership would continue to focus on long-term growth and operational resilience.

Role and legacy

Bin Sulayem, who studied at Temple University in Philadelphia, has held several senior government-linked positions in Dubai over the past two decades. During his tenure, DP World expanded its network of ports, terminals and logistics assets across more than 70 countries, becoming a key pillar of Dubai’s strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil.

The company remains one of the world’s leading ports and logistics operators, playing a vital role in global trade and supply chains.