Dubai’s future revealed: Exhibition traces 50-year evolution

The iconic Dubai Frame is poised for a remarkable transformation that will offer visitors a glimpse into the future of Dubai.

Head of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality Ahmed Ibrahim AlZarouni revealed a plan for a substantial makeover, including a futuristic exhibition showcasing how the city has evolved over the past 50 years.

The Dubai Frame project was revealed by Dubai Municipality at the Arabian Travel Mart (ATM) on Monday, May 6.

To give Emirates a booster, this initiative is set to revolutionise the visitor experience at the Dubai Frame, providing a unique and immersive look at the city’s future landscape.

“We will have a future Dubai exhibition which will show visitors how the city will look 50 years in the future. It will differ from what the public has seen at the attraction,” Khaleej Times quoted AlZarouni. “It will be a very unique experience and will show how the emirate will be after 50 years in line with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision, he added.

The anticipated makeover of the Dubai Frame is expected to be completed by the end of 2025

The Dubai Frame which is a 150-meter rectangular structure located in Zabeel Park is a prominent landmark in the UAE, positioned between the historic and modern areas of Dubai. The frame provides panoramic views of both parts of the city.