Dubai’s Kunafa Chocolate now in Hyderabad: Why is everyone obsessed?

In the world of social media where trends are ephemeral, brands are constantly striving to break through and capture their fifteen minutes of fame. .0This relentless pursuit of virality has led to some of the most sensational marketing strategies seen today.

One striking example is the rise of Dubai’s Pistachio Kunafa Chocolate bar, which has gained global popularity in the past few months. For the unversed, the viral bar is made from a crunchy filling of kataifi pastry and pistachio cream.

Habibi, Come to Dubai

It all started when Dubai’s TikTok food influencer Maria Vehera posted an ASMR video of her eating the chocolate bar in December 2023. The TikTok blew up and has since been viewed more than 65 million times. This ignited a social media frenzy with countless influencers and users sharing their own reactions to the dessert.

Exclusively crafted by Sarah Hamouda’s Fix Dessert Chocolatier, the ‘Can’t Get Knafeh of It’ chocolate bar is only available in Dubai, adding to its allure as a must-try delicacy. Its unique flavor combination and stunning presentation have turned it into a symbol of Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene.

The Ripple Effect

Initially, the chocolate grew popular among Dubai influencers and celebrities like Mona Kattan, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Sheikh Hamdan– the Crown Prince of Dubai, Kris Fade, and many more.

Gradually, influencers from all around the world started jumping on the bandwagon. From creating their DIY chocolate bars to flying to Dubai just to indulge in the viral sensation.

Other dessert brands were quick to innovate versions of the treat, including Kunafa Pistachio Pudding, Ice Cream, Dream Cake, Feteer, Brownie, Cheesecake, and Milk Tea.

In fact, Hyderabadi brands and influencers have also cashed in on the trend. Xocolatl By Ashmeet Singh Dua has introduced the chocolate bar to their menu, which has garnered praise from local influencers. Similarly, the recently launched cloud kitchen Kunafalicious.Hyd offers this viral dessert as its sole item on the menu, further emphasizing its growing popularity in the city.

The Psychology Behind its Virality

Social Media Over Ads

As per Snapchat and Havas Media’s “The Next Gen Social Commerce Playbook” (2021), 60% of users in India rely on social media for product reviews and recommendations. This trend reflects a significant shift in consumer behavior, where social media platforms serve as the new word-of-mouth. Users trust the opinions of influencers and peers over traditional advertising, creating a powerful network effect that amplifies trends like the Pistachio Kunafa Chocolate.

Exclusivity

Exclusivity plays a vital role in generating buzz. The ‘Can’t Get Knafeh of It’ chocolate bar is available only in Dubai, and intriguingly, it can be purchased exclusively between 2 PM and 5 PM. This limited timeframe enhances its allure, making it feel even more desirable. Furthermore, novelty not only makes people curious but also increases the likelihood of sharing a product.

Fear of Missing Out (FOMO)

The excitement is further fueled by a 2022 report from Nielsen, which noted that social media significantly impacts purchase intentions, particularly among younger demographics. As consumers see their peers indulging in the chocolate, it creates a fear of missing out (FOMO), prompting them to seek out this treat themselves. This psychological phenomenon plays a crucial role in its virality, as individuals strive to be part of the latest trend.

Cultural Resonance

The Pistachio Kunafa Chocolate bar captures cultural resonance by blending traditional Middle Eastern flavors with modern chocolate indulgence. According to McKinsey & Company’s study, brands that adapt to cultural preferences foster deeper connections, and this chocolate bar does just that by transforming a beloved dessert into a unique delicacy for Arabs and Arab cuisine lovers, alike.

