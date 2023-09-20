Dubai’s Nakheel launches first Palm Jebel Ali villas for sale

Abu Dhabi: Dubai-based real estate developer Nakheel on Monday, September 18, announced the launch of the first villas that are available to purchase on the Palm Jebel Ali island.

Palm Jebel Ali is being developed to provide waterfront living, featuring expansive green spaces, people-oriented mobility and smart city technology, the company said.

Spanning a total area of 13.4 square kilometers of land and has the longest coastline of any destination in Dubai. It will also offer more than 80 hotels and resorts, as well as various retail and dining experiences.

The development focuses on four fronds with coral villas and beach villas, each available in eight different styles.

The launch of the villas on the island is in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Rasha Hasan, chief commercial officer of Nakheel, said: “We are delighted to bring Palm Jebel Ali to market at this exciting time, with the island playing a transformative role in shaping the city’s future, raising the global benchmark on waterfront living and underlining its position as a world-class lifestyle destination.”

Various international and regional architectural firms worked to create the villas, Nakheel said.

The units have floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a panoramic view of the private beaches. It will have a soft and neutral palette, with luxury finishes to match the exclusive private frond neighbourhoods.

When completed, Palm Jebel Ali will include seven islands and 16 fronds, adding a total of 91 kilometers of waterfront, along with more than 80 hotels, resorts and unique retail and dining experiences.