Dubai’s Smart Police stations record 13% rise in transactions

Dubai’s Smart Police Stations (SPS) recorded a 13 percent increase in the number of transactions submitted by citizens, residents, and visitors in 2023.

The SPSs handled 121,986 transactions in 2023, compared to 107,719 smart transactions in 2022.

Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim, Director-General of Logistic Support and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations, praised the performance of the SPSs.

He emphasized that these results demonstrate Dubai Police’s commitment to achieving the vision of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through digital transformation.

Dubai Police provides 46 services around the clock, including permit requests, criminal matters, and traffic concerns, demonstrating their commitment to efficient community service.

SPSs enable individuals to file criminal reports through video calls with multilingual officers, allowing for virtual meetings and signing of the report.