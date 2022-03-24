Dubai’s twin-tower project, Safa one, is based on a necklace

Abu Dhabi: Dubai developer Damac Properties on Tuesday has announced the launch of its new development, twin-tower project- Safa One, which is based on a masterpiece necklace.

Damac Properties has teamed up with the Swiss jeweller de Grisogono. The project is situated near Safa Park and will have views of the Dubai Canal on one side and Sheikh Zayed Road on the other.

هاهي اللحظة التي انتظرناها طويلاً. نقدّم لكم مشروع صفا ون دي غريسوغونو الفاخر، الذي يجسد أرقى معايير الهندسة المعمارية البديعة والطموح الذي لا تحدّه الحدود.#فخامة_برونق_الطبيعة#داماك pic.twitter.com/9CSFiav5ny — DAMAC Properties (@DAMACOfficial) March 22, 2022

According to Damac, the building’s architectural design replicates a masterpiece necklace made by Fawaz Gruosi, the founder of de Grisogono.

The theme of the project is “The Nature of Luxury”, with lush garden terraces and hanging gardens, an artificial beach, and a swimming pool.

The twin-tower will feature one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in the luxury levels, while the super-luxury levels will have two, three, four, and five-bedroom apartments. Prices start at 1.6 million Dirham.