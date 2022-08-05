Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Sita Ramam’ gets banned in Gulf countries

Hyderabad: August is raining films and one Tollywood film that was the most anticipated was Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Sita Ramam’. Set against the backdrop of a war in the 1960s, it is a period film which follows the love story of a military officer Ram (Dulquer) and Sita Mahalakshmi( Mrunal). It also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. The film released today and it is already receiving raving reviews.

Amid all, a heartbreaking piece of news has gripped citizens living in the GCC countries. According to multiple reports, Sita Ramam is banned from being released in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. Citing the reason as religious sensitivities, the GCC countries took the drastic step. The above countries has asked the filmmakers to remove those scenes and re-apply to the censor again to get the film released.

Dulquer Salman has a massive fan following in the Gulf countries and this move is touted to be fatal for the box-office earnings of Sita Ramam.

Coincidentally, Dulquer Salmaan’s last film ‘Kurup’ was also banned in the Gulf.