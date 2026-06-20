Dumping construction waste in open areas to invite penal action

Hyderabad: Dumping of Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in open areas, roadsides, drains or water bodies has been strictly prohibited and will attract penal action, the Telangana government has ordered, mandating strict enforcement and quarterly monitoring of the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Rules, 2025.

A GO issued by the Metropolitan Area and Urban Development (GHMC 2) Department on June 19 noted that indiscriminate dumping of C&D waste continues within GHMC, CMC and MMC areas, causing environmental degradation, blockage of drains and nalas, and increased risk of urban flooding.

The order directs Commissioners of GHMC, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporations, along with HMDA, Metro Rail, HMWSSB, TGSPDCL, R&B, TGIIC and HYDRAA, to ensure compliance within the CURE Area.

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Compliance made mandatory

All C&D waste must be transported only to authorised processing facilities, with waste generators responsible for its collection, segregation and disposal. Building, layout and demolition approvals must now include an undertaking against illegal dumping and a Waste Management Plan, with no Occupancy Certificate issued without compliance. Use of processed C&D waste has been made mandatory for projects with a built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more, and in all road works.

Penalties and monitoring

Departments must submit monthly data on waste generated and disposal details. Violations will attract penalties, cost recovery, seizure of vehicles, withholding of permissions and blacklisting of contractors. Police will assist enforcement teams and act on complaints. Commissioners and Nodal Officers have been made personally responsible for enforcement, with an Action Taken Report due within 30 days.

Four authorised facilities, Shamshabad, Thumkunta, Jeedimetla and Fathullaguda, have been listed for waste processing. All government civil works must use 10 percent recycled construction material, with contractor payments linked to documented utilisation.