‘Dune: Prophecy’ trailer out, show to premiere on JioCinema

Mumbai: The official trailer of HBO Max original “Dune: Prophecy”, a prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster “Dune” movies, has been unveiled.

The Warner Bros Discovery-owned streamer released the trailer of the six-episode series, which will premiere in India on JioCinema on November 18.

The trailer of “Dune: Prophecy” promises a rich narrative filled with intrigue and power struggles within the iconic “Dune” universe, established in filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s two blockbuster movies.

The show features an ensemble cast of Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

The series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel “Dune”, which was recently adapted by Villeneuve in two parts.

In the two films, which were released in 2021 and 2023, Charlotte Rampling played Reverend Mother Mohiam, the Emperor’s Bene Gesserit Truthsayer, while Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) was the Bene Gesserit mother of the protagonist Paul, played by Timothee Chalamet.

As per official logline, the show follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

“Dune: Prophecy”, based on the novel ”Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson, was previously titled ”Dune: The Sisterhood”.

In the show, Tabu plays the role of Sister Francesca, described as a ”strong, intelligent, and alluring” character, who leaves a lasting impression in her wake.

“Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital,” the character description read.

Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer with Diane Ademu-John, who co-developed the series. It is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television.