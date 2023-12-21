Dunki Day 1 collection to be Mitchell Starc IPL Auction price?

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday gave a witty reply to a fan who asked an interesting question on the difference between Dunki’s first-day collection and Australian cricketer Mitchell Starc’s auction price.

The question was posed by a fan over #AskSRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter) where SRK answered several fans’ questions ahead of the ‘Dunki’ release.

During the session, a user asked him, “Dunki ki first day collection aur Mitchell Starc ke auction price me kitna difference hoga? #AskSRK”

Shah Rukh replied, “Yeh ku sawaal hai bhai. Chalo and Cheese wala. Dunki me aayega wahan to gaya hai bas!! Ha ha #DunkiTomorrow.”

Yeh ku sawaal hai bhai. Chalo and Cheese wala. Dunki me aayega wahan to gaya hai bas!! Ha ha #DunkiTomorrow https://t.co/lpMHrbqDp0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 24.75 crores just hours after his skipper Pat Cummins had breached the Rs 20 crore mark after being brought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), to become the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Another fan asked the actor about his favourite character played by him from his 2023 releases.

The user wrote, “Sir Pathaan, Azad, Vikram Rathore or Hardy which is Your Favourite character played by you this year? #AskSRK”

Reacting to the question, King Khan answered, “My favourite character is the one that audience likes. So I hope you like Hardy as much as the others…he is a noble soul. An army officer and a lover. #DunkiTomorrow”

A user asked “How was sitting in a classroom again and playing a student #AskSRK #DunkiTomorrow #Dunki”

Yet again got all the answers wrong and was reprimanded by the teacher for sleeping in the class!! #DunkiTomorrow https://t.co/asBWbUmgII — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 20, 2023

SRK gave a hilarious reply and wrote, “Yet again got all the answers wrong and was reprimanded by the teacher for sleeping in the class!! #DunkiTomorrow.”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is a heart-warming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores, it charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, ‘Dunki’ is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The film also stars Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. ‘Dunki’ is all set to hit cinemas on December, 21.

The film marks SRK’s first on-screen collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, Taapsee and Vicky Kaushal.