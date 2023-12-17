Dunki: Nearly 4000 tickets sold in Hyderabad in just few hours

Hyderabad: In a much-anticipated announcement, Bollywood luminary Shah Rukh Khan revealed on Saturday that advance bookings have officially opened for his upcoming film, “Dunki.” Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the comedy-drama is set to hit theaters on December 21, boasting an ensemble cast that includes the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

Taking to the X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, the 58-year-old actor urged fans to gear up for the release, stating, “Aaj ki tazaa khabar sunn ke… Hardy toh nikal pada hai cinemas ki ore. Aap bhi kar lijiye taiyaari… Kyun ki khul chuki hai advance bookings humari. Book your tickets now.”

Isse pehle ki Hardy cinemas mein pahoch jaaye…

Aur saare shows houseful ho jaaye…

Aap apni tickets book karlo! Kyun ki jab Hardy aur uske yaar ayenge, sabke dil Lutt Putt jayenge…



Dunki Tickets in Hyderabad

Hyderabadi fans can book the tickets now online and for those who want to watch the movie earlier, we recommend booking tickets as soon as possible as tickets are being sold at fast pace in most of the theaters. The price of the tickets ranges from INR 350 to 250 in the city.

At the time of filing this report, morethan 3.39K tickets were sold in Hyderabad. As per BookMyShow morethan 298.1 K people have shown interest in watching the movie.

“Dunki,” touted as a tale of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home, and love, explores the realm of illegal immigration through a technique known as ‘donkey flight.’ For Shah Rukh Khan, this marks his third and final cinematic offering of 2023, following the successive triumphs of the action-packed blockbusters “Pathaan” and “Jawan”.