Dunki’s latest movie review OUT: Blockbuster or flop?

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, after delivering two consecutive blockbusters with ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’, is all set for his third film of 2023, ‘Dunki’, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on December 22.

The movie marks the first collaboration of SRK with Rajkumar Hirani and it is predicted that the movie will see tough competition from Salaar which stars Prabhas. The makers and star cast of the movie are confident that it will do well at box office and will be SRK’s third film of this year which cross 1000 crore mark but critics and a few analyst believe that the movie may get affected by Prabhas’s Salaar as both the movie are set to clash each other at box office.

In the latest update about the movie, Mukesh Chhabra told Indianexpress.com that Dunki is set to become the best film and will be ‘remembered for the next ten years’. Praising Rajkumar Hirani, he said that working with Rajkumar makes him learn every aspect of filmmaking.

Mukesh Chhabra said when he read the script of Dunki he was blown away and promised that the film is going to be better than 3 idiots. He is of the opinion that Dunki will break all the records.

He said, ” It is the purest form of filmmaking, like how we remember Anand, Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s films, Do Aankhen Barah Haath? Same way you will be talking about Dunki for many, many years to come. I mean it. Every piece of my heart feels this”.

Earlier, Boman Irani who is playing a role in Dunki said that it will be SRK’s another 1000 crore film. It is relevant to mention here that a few people related to the industry think that Dunki might get affected by Salaar while others think it will be a blockbuster movie.

Let us wait and watch that Dunki can manage to drag the audience to the theaters?