Dunzo co-founder Dalvir Suri moves on amid mounting challenges

The move came as Dunzo is making organisation-wide changes in restructuring the business.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 2:31 pm IST
Quick commerce platform Dunzo delays 50% salary of workers

New Delhi: Homegrown quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo’s co-founder Dalvir Suri has quit, as the company faces severe cash crunch amid delayed salaries and impending layoffs.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas said that Suri has been instrumental in building out every new line of business at Dunzo, reports Entrackr.

“He has been the key zero to one person from the founding team that just gets things Dun. He has been meaning to take a break for sometime now – and with 6+ years spent building Dunzo, he plans to move forward to pursuing new journeys,” Biswas said.

MS Education Academy

The move came as Dunzo is making organisation-wide changes in restructuring the business.

The company is yet to disclose its financials for FY23.

It registered Rs 54.3 crore in revenue from operations in FY22 as losses stood at Rs 464 crore.

Also Read
Digital ID verification checks to surpass 70 bn globally in 2024

Meanwhile, Dunzo, which is likely to raise $35 million in funding from existing backers like Reliance Industries and Google as well as new investors, is reportedly laying off at least “150-200” more employees.

According to multiple reports, Dunzo is likely to trim its workforce further by around 30-40 per cent.

The company has reportedly informed impacted employees that they would receive their full and final settlements in January.

Last month, Dunzo further delayed the salaries of its employees for the months of June and July, this time to November, amid an ongoing fund crunch.

The startup may also vacate its office in Bengaluru to cut costs, according to its co-founder and CEO Biswas.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 2:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button