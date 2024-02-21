Duolingo English Test: An alternative to IELTS accepted by thousands of universities

Hyderabad: The Duolingo English Test, emerging as an alternative to IELTS, is now accepted by over 5,000 universities worldwide.

This language proficiency assessment covers undergraduate and postgraduate programs in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, etc.

Modules in Duolingo, an alternative to IELTS

While IELTS mainly tests speaking, listening, reading, and writing, Duolingo evaluates literacy, production, comprehension, and conversation abilities.

According to Duolingo’s official website, literacy involves reading and writing, production assesses writing and speaking, comprehension gauges reading and listening, and conversation evaluates listening and speaking skills.

An advantage of the Duolingo test is its online accessibility, allowing candidates to take it at any time and from anywhere. The test, completed in an hour, provides results within two days.

Seven held for impersonating in Dulingo English Test scam in Hyderabad

In an unfortunate incident, seven individuals were apprehended in Hyderabad for impersonating in the Duolingo English Test.

Exploiting the test’s online flexibility, the accused, identified as Kandakatla Praveen Reddy, Trivedhi Harinath, Banala Krishna, Edavally Aravind Reddy, Nenavath Santhosh, Malladi Naveen Kumar, and Alakuntla Vinay, collected money from students to fraudulently pass the exam.

The LB Nagar police’s Special Operations Team arrested them yesterday.