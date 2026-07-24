Islamabad: Pakistani actress Durefishan Saleem continues to make headlines not just for her projects but also for her personal life. Almost every few weeks, the actress finds herself at the centre of fresh dating rumours, with fans linking her to one celebrity after another. This time, the rumours involve her Dar-e-Nijat co-star Nameer Khan.

A video recently went viral on social media claiming that there was more than just friendship between Durefishan and Nameer, suggesting the two were secretly dating. The speculation spread rapidly, with some fans even jokingly “marrying” the pair before the drama’s release.

However, before the rumours could gain further momentum, Durefishan’s makeup artist Yashwa Anjum stepped in to set the record straight. Responding to the viral video, Yashwa commented, “Please stop spreading further rumours,” effectively dismissing the claims.

This isn’t the first time Yashwa has come to Durefishan’s defence. Just days ago, she strongly denied rumours linking the actress with YouTuber Rajab Butt after several social media posts claimed the two were in a secret relationship and planning to get married. Reacting to those reports, Yashwa wrote, “Why didn’t I go blind and deaf before seeing and hearing this? I can’t take it. This is the worst news I have ever heard. And marrying this person? Absolutely not. Never in a million years.”

While the rumours continue to circulate online, there has been no confirmation from either Durefishan or Nameer Khan. For now, fans are eagerly waiting to see the duo share the screen for the first time in Dar-e-Nijat, with many excited to witness their on-screen chemistry rather than speculate about their off-screen equation.