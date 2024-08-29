Durgam Cheruvu encroachment: Telangana CM’s brother issues clarification

Hyderabad: Anumala Tirupati Reddy, the brother of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, has responded to a notice issued by the Serlingampally revenue authorities regarding his property in Madhapur Amar Society.

Reddy clarified that he purchased the residence in 2015, unaware that the land was classified within the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Durgam Cheruvu at the time of purchase.

Reddy stated that if the government determines his building is on FTL land, he has no objection to any corrective action they may take as part of their broader initiative to address such encroachments.

The land is registered under the name of a Koteswara Rao.

Notice issued to Tirupati Reddy

The Telangana government has issued demolition notices to several prominent structures near Durgam Cheruvu lake including the residence and office of A Tirupathi Reddy, brother of chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The notices, pasted on properties within the Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society, state that these structures fall within the non-development zone of the lake and must be removed within 30 days.

Revenue officials, led by the Rangareddy district collector and Serilingampally deputy collector, have also issued similar notices to residents of Nectars Colony, Doctors Colony, Kavuri Hills, and Amar Society, which are adjacent to the lake.

These notices, issued under Section 23(1) of the WALTA Act, mandate that the encroaching structures beyond the permissible limits be voluntarily demolished within the given timeframe. Failure to comply will result in the authorities carrying out the demolitions themselves.

The crackdown has caused significant concern among residents and businesses in the affected colonies.