Durgam Cheruvu lake encroachments: Notice issued to Telangana CM’s brother

The notices, pasted on properties within the Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society, state that these structures fall within the Non-Development Zone of the lake and must be removed within 30 days.

Durgam Cheruvu (File photo)

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has reportedly issued demolition notices to several prominent structures near Durgam Cheruvu lake including the residence and office of A Tirupathi Reddy, brother of chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The notices, pasted on properties within the Madhapur Amar Cooperative Society, state that these structures fall within the non-development zone of the lake and must be removed within 30 days.

Revenue officials, led by the Rangareddy district collector and Serilingampally deputy collector, have also issued similar notices to residents of Nectars Colony, Doctors Colony, Kavuri Hills, and Amar Society, which are adjacent to the lake.

These notices, issued under Section 23(1) of the WALTA Act, mandate that the encroaching structures beyond the permissible limits be voluntarily demolished within the given timeframe. Failure to comply will result in the authorities carrying out the demolitions themselves.

The crackdown has caused significant concern among residents and businesses in the affected colonies.

