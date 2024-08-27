Hyderabad activist responds to Owaisi’s opposition to HYDRA demolitions

Hyderabad: Social activist Dr Lubna Sarwath has raised several counter-questions in response to All India Majlis E Ittehad Ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s allegations regarding the CSIR–Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CCMB) office and its location on the full tank level (FTL) area of Himayathsagar, as well as his concerns about other encroachments in Hyderabad.

Dr Sarwath criticized Owaisi for not taking significant action to protect the lakes in Hyderabad. She pointed out that his main focus has been on Waqf properties, given his long-standing involvement with the Waqf Board.

She challenged Owaisi to demand the demolition of illegal structures on encroached Waqf lands, similar to how he has called for the demolition of the Necklace Road by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) due to its location in the FTL zone.

Dr Sarwath highlighted that Owaisi had only participated in a lake survey once and that too was for Bam-Ruknud-Dowlah Lake, which isn’t even in his constituency. She mentioned that after his visit, encroachments increased, and only recently were they demolished by HYDRA.

She emphasized the importance of accurate data on water bodies to combat encroachments, stating that GHMC has been neglecting this issue for years. Dr Sarwath provided examples of how lakes in Hyderabad, such as those in KBR Park, Indira Park, and Public Gardens, have been reduced to small ponds or completely removed from databases.

Dr Sarwath also referenced a 2007 list by HMDA of 2,857 lakes, arguing that it was incomplete and that her colleague had identified 300 additional lakes that were overlooked. Despite their efforts, the government has yet to respond or take action on these concerns.

She warned that the consequences of ignoring these issues could be severe, referencing recent incidents where people, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, were washed away in floodwaters. Dr Sarwath urged to restore nalas, tanks, reservoirs, and local streams to prevent further tragedies.

Dr Sarwath also criticized the inaction of those in power, questioning whether they truly support the legality of lake preservation. She noted that wealthier individuals often protest demolitions and challenge them in court, while those with fewer resources suffer the consequences.

In conclusion, Dr Sarwath stressed the need to protect Hyderabad’s water sources, warning that failure to do so could lead to water shortages and conflicts in the future. She criticized government projects that prioritize capitalist interests over environmental well-being and urged for immediate action to save vital water resources, particularly in areas like Osmansagar.