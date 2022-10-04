Dussehra, TRS meet fall on Oct 5; City police issue traffic advisory

Hyderabad: As the city gears up for two major events on Wednesday – Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislative party meet and Dussehra celebrations – traffic police released an advisory asking citizens to keep away from certain routes to avoid congestion.

TRS Bhavan meet

The TRS meeting will be held at the TRS Bhavan, Banjara Hills Road no. 12. Hence, citizens are requested to avoid that route between 10 AM to 3 PM.

Traffic coming from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar should take an alternate route towards Jubilee Hills Check post to Road No. 36, Road No. 45 Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur, Cyberabad.

Traffic coming from Masab tank towards Banjara Hills Road No.12 should take an alternate route towards Banjara Hills Road No.1, Banjara Hills Road No.10, Zaheera Nagar, Cancer Hospital towards NTR Bhavan.

Traffic coming from Film Nagar towards Orissa Island should take an alternate route towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT, NFCL towards Panjagutta.

Traffic coming from Masab tank towards Road No.12 and Jubilee Hills may take an alternate route via Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Tolichowki, Film Nagar and Jubilee Hills.

Dussehra idol immersion

As the city gets ready to bid adieu to Godess Durga on Wednesday, city traffic police have asked citizens to avoid certain routes. The immersion will take place in Hussain Sagar lake from 4 pm till the event’s conclusion.

Necklace Rotary: Traffic coming from the Khairatabad flyover will not be allowed towards the NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Mint Compound Road via IMAX Theatre.

Telugu Thalli Statue Jn: Traffic coming from Ambedker statue will not be allowed towards NTR Marg and will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar.

Nallagutta Bridge: Traffic coming from Minister Road will not be allowed towards the P V Marg (Necklace Road) and will be diverted towards Karbala at Nallagutta Bridge.

Buddha Bhavan: Traffic coming from Buddha Bhavan will not be allowed towards Nallagutta Bridge and P V Marg (Necklace Road). Commuters who intend to go towards Minister Road may take the route via Ranigunj.