DUSU polls: ABVP wins 3 of 4 posts; NSUI nominee gets vice president post

The three posts won by the ABVP include that of the President, Secretary and Joint Secretary, while the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) managed to win the post of Vice President. 

ABVP celebrating the victory (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Saturday won three of four posts for which candidates were in the fray in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls — voting for which was held on Friday. 

According to officials, ABVP’s Tushar Dedha has been elected president as he defeated NSUI’s Hitesh Gulia. 

Dedha got 23,460 votes while Gulia bagged 20,345 votes.
 
ABVP’s Aprajita won the post of Secretary as she got 24,534 votes. 

Sachin Baisla won the post of Joint Secretary with 24,955 votes. 

NSUI’s candidate Abhi Dahiya managed to win the post of Vice President by bagging 22,331 votes. 

Meanwhile, celebrations following the election results erupted in the North Campus of Delhi University. 

The ABVP workers raised slogans and also burst crackers.

Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh in a post on X, said: “Many congratulations to ABVP for its jubilant victory in DUSU Election 2023. This victory enunciates the collective faith of youth in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and politics.” 

About 42 per cent of students exercised their franchise in the DUSU elections. 

According to the university administration, a total of 24 candidates were in the fray for four posts in Delhi University. 

The student union elections have been held at Delhi University after three years. 

The last DUSU elections were held in 2019-20. Since then, it could not be held due to Covid-induced crises. 

Due to the delay of three years in the elections, the university administration had given relaxation in the age limit for the candidates.

