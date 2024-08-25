Dutch football player to donate $560,000 of his Mainz payout to Gaza children

Dutch footballer Anwar El Ghazi has announced his decision to donate 500,000 Euro (560,000 USD) from his payout with Mainz to support children in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The decision comes amid Ghazi’s ongoing legal battle with the club over his dismissal, which was ruled invalid by a German labor court.

While taking to microblogging site X El Ghazi expressed gratitude to Mainz and wrote “I would like to take this moment to thank Mainz for two things. Firstly, for the substantial financial payoff, 500k of which will be used to fund projects for the children in Gaza.”

“I hope Mainz, despite their repeated failed attempts to avoid making the due payment, take solace from the knowledge that they have, through me, contributed financially in trying to make life a little more bearable for the children of Gaza. Secondly, in attempting to silence me, making my voice even louder for the oppressed and voiceless in Gaza” he added.

The court order not only reinstated him but also mandated that he continue to be paid his monthly salary of €150,000 ($163,500).

The 29-year-old football player was suspended from Mainz in October 2023 after his social media posts supporting Palestine with the caption the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”.

The popular phrase often used by Palestinian supporters as a slogan refers to the area between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, which includes Israel, the occupied West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.