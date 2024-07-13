Palestine: India reaffirms ‘historic’, ‘unwavering’ commitment to peaceful resolution

United Nations: India has reaffirmed its historic and unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the vexed Palestine question, supporting a negotiated “two-state solution” leading to the establishment of a “sovereign, independent and viable state” of Palestine at peace with Israel.

Charge d’Affaires and Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador R Ravindra made the statement on Friday at a conference of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within (a) secure and recognised border, side by side at peace with Israel,” Ravindra said.

Delivering India’s statement at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) pledging conference, he reaffirmed New Delhi’s historic and unwavering commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Palestine question.

He said that India has taken a principled position on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and strongly condemned the death of civilians, especially women and children.

The barbaric terrorist attack on October 7 last year “deserves our unequivocal condemnation, and we demand (the) unconditional release of all hostages,” he said, referring to the deadly attack by Gaza-based Hamas militants.

Ravindra noted that UNRWA’s role in assuaging the difficult humanitarian situation remains critical, particularly, its humanitarian and social services to the Palestinian refugee community living in Palestine, Syria, Jordan and Lebanon.

Underlining that India has been a trusted development partner for the people of Palestine, he said New Delhi’s developmental assistance to Palestine in various forms over the years amounts to nearly USD 120 million, including USD 35 million as a contribution to UNRWA.

India has been providing an annual contribution to UNRWA of USD 5 million from 2018.

“I’m happy to inform that we will be continuing our annual contribution of 5 million dollars this year as well,” Ravindra said, adding that of this amount, USD 2.5 million will be transferred to UNRWA in the coming days.

India is providing scholarships to 50 students from Palestine to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral studies in various educational institutions in India, he said.

India is also donating medicines to UNRWA on their specific request. “There is also a request from (the) Palestinian Authority for life-saving medicines which we are actively considering,” he said.

India appealed to other traditional UNRWA donors to consider enhancing their support and non-donor member states to consider financial contributions to UNRWA. “We reiterate the need for safe, timely and sustained supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine,” he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at the UNRWA pledging conference, said there is no alternative to UNRWA – which is the backbone of the UN’s humanitarian operations in Gaza.

The UN Chief called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages held there.

Guterres noted that 195 UNRWA staff members have been killed and that this is the highest staff death toll in UN history. Despite these and other obstacles, the women and men of UNRWA have bravely continued their work in whatever area they can, he said.

Commissioner-General for UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini sounded the alarm that the Agency’s ability to operate beyond August depends on Member States disbursing planned funding and making new contributions to the core budget.

For the occupied Palestinian territory emergency appeal – driven primarily by the conflict ongoing in Gaza – UNRWA is appealing for USD 1.2 billion to cover critical humanitarian needs until the end of the year.

This and the emergency appeal for Syria, Lebanon and Jordan, are less than 20 per cent funded, Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing.