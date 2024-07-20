Dutch Islamophobe kills Muslim neighbour hours after his racist post on social media

A 25-year-old Muslim man named Hamza el-Baghdadi was fatally shot multiple times in front of his house in the Netherlands by his neighbour Gerben van Vlimmeren, just hours after he posted a series of racist tweets on social media.

According to the reports, on the day of the shooting, Gerben van V, 55 posted a series of racist posts targeting the Muslim community. Shortly after these posts, he confronted El-Baghdadi outside his residence and shot him multiple times.

Hamza was shot in the back while his wife and their 2-month-old baby were hiding in the bathroom at the time, fearing for their lives. Subsequently, the furious Gerben allegedly banged on the bathroom door, shouting threats at El Baghdadi’s wife and infant child. “You two are next,”

On the other side, various Dutch media reports suggest the killing stemmed from a prolonged parking dispute. However, Gerben’s X-profile exposes a darker side, showing a deep-seated hatred for Muslims and violent fantasies.

In his posts, he rejoiced about the deaths of Palestinian children in the Israeli conflict and made unfounded allegations of child abuse occurring in mosques. His posts also incite violence against Muslims and Islam in general.

According to the authorities’ statement, Gerben had a known fascination with World War II weaponry, an obsession that had been previously documented.

The police arrested Geren and booked him under charges for the murder of Hamza el Baghdadi and the attempted murder of his wife and child.