Dwaraka Tirumala Rao appointed as new Andhra Pradesh DGP

The incumbent DGP Harish Kumar Gupta was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary (Home), a separate order said.

Newly appointed AP DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government has appointed Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao as the new Director General of Police of the state.

Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad issued an order on Wednesday night transferring the 1989 batch IPS officer who is currently Commissioner of Public Transport Department as the DGP (Coordination) with full additional charge as DGP (Head of Police Force) until further orders.

Gupta was appointed as DGP when the poll code was in force, replacing Rajendranath Reddy.

