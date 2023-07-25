DXB retains title of being world’s busiest international airport in July

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has once again retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport in July, according to a study conducted by an aviation consultancy OAG.

With 4.9 million seats, the airport achieved an international capacity 19 percent greater than the next busiest international airport, London Heathrow (LHR), with 4.1 million seats.

Due to the summer travel rush, daily seats in Dubai increased by 2 percent compared to June 2023, and London Heathrow Airport saw an increase of 1 percent.

This strong performance continued in the first quarter of 2023 exceeding its expectations.

Dubai airport also retained the tag of the second busiest ‘global airport’, measuring domestic and international airline capacity.

Atlanta (ATL) is the world’s busiest airport in July 2023 with 5.5 million seats – 12 percent more than Dubai International Airport (DXB), the second busiest global airport with 4.9 million seats.

Top 10 busiest global airports by seats

Calculated using total frequency (domestic and international)

Rank Airport code Airport name Seats 1 ATL Atlanta Hartsfield-jackson International Airport 5,519,067 2 DXB Dubai International 4,907,003 3 HND Tokyo International (Haneda) 4,580,855 4 DFW Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport 4,400,744 5 LHR London Heathrow Aorport 4,364,814 6 IST Istanbul Airport 4,248,731 7 DEN Denver International Airport 4,206,568 8 LAX Los Angeles International Airport 4,081,725 9 CAN Guangzhou (CN) 4,032,639 10 ORD Chicago O’Hare International Airport 3,936,609

Top 10 busiest international airports by seats

Calculated using international frequency only