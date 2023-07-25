DXB retains title of being world’s busiest international airport in July

With 4.9 million seats, the airport achieved an international capacity of 19% greater than the next busiest international airport, London Heathrow (LHR).

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has once again retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport in July, according to a study conducted by an aviation consultancy OAG.

With 4.9 million seats, the airport achieved an international capacity 19 percent greater than the next busiest international airport, London Heathrow (LHR), with 4.1 million seats.

Due to the summer travel rush, daily seats in Dubai increased by 2 percent compared to June 2023, and London Heathrow Airport saw an increase of 1 percent.

This strong performance continued in the first quarter of 2023 exceeding its expectations.

Dubai airport also retained the tag of the second busiest ‘global airport’, measuring domestic and international airline capacity.

Atlanta (ATL) is the world’s busiest airport in July 2023 with 5.5 million seats – 12 percent more than Dubai International Airport (DXB), the second busiest global airport with 4.9 million seats.

Top 10 busiest global airports by seats

Calculated using total frequency (domestic and international)

RankAirport codeAirport nameSeats
1ATLAtlanta Hartsfield-jackson International Airport5,519,067
2DXBDubai International4,907,003
3HNDTokyo International (Haneda)4,580,855
4DFWDallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport4,400,744
5LHRLondon Heathrow Aorport4,364,814
6ISTIstanbul Airport4,248,731
7DENDenver International Airport4,206,568
8LAX Los Angeles International Airport4,081,725
9CANGuangzhou (CN)4,032,639
10ORDChicago O’Hare International Airport3,936,609

Top 10 busiest international airports by seats

Calculated using international frequency only

RankAirport codeAirport nameSeats
1DXBDubai International4,907,003
2LHRLondon Heathrow Airport4,139,753
3AMSAmsterdam3,456,984
4CDGParis Charles de Gaulle Airport3,440,075
5ISTIstanbul Airport3,245,505
6FRAFrankfurt International Airport3,234,475
7SINSingapore Changi Airport3,166,269
8ICNSeoul Incheon International Airport3,088,251
9DOHDoha (QA) 002,604,103
10LGWLondon Gatwick Airport2,413,876

