DXB retains title of being world’s busiest international airport in July

Abu Dhabi: Dubai International Airport (DXB) has once again retained its title as the world’s busiest international airport in July, according to a study conducted by an aviation consultancy OAG.
With 4.9 million seats, the airport achieved an international capacity 19 percent greater than the next busiest international airport, London Heathrow (LHR), with 4.1 million seats.
Due to the summer travel rush, daily seats in Dubai increased by 2 percent compared to June 2023, and London Heathrow Airport saw an increase of 1 percent.
This strong performance continued in the first quarter of 2023 exceeding its expectations.
Dubai airport also retained the tag of the second busiest ‘global airport’, measuring domestic and international airline capacity.
Atlanta (ATL) is the world’s busiest airport in July 2023 with 5.5 million seats – 12 percent more than Dubai International Airport (DXB), the second busiest global airport with 4.9 million seats.
Top 10 busiest global airports by seats
Calculated using total frequency (domestic and international)
|Rank
|Airport code
|Airport name
|Seats
|1
|ATL
|Atlanta Hartsfield-jackson International Airport
|5,519,067
|2
|DXB
|Dubai International
|4,907,003
|3
|HND
|Tokyo International (Haneda)
|4,580,855
|4
|DFW
|Dallas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport
|4,400,744
|5
|LHR
|London Heathrow Aorport
|4,364,814
|6
|IST
|Istanbul Airport
|4,248,731
|7
|DEN
|Denver International Airport
|4,206,568
|8
|LAX
|Los Angeles International Airport
|4,081,725
|9
|CAN
|Guangzhou (CN)
|4,032,639
|10
|ORD
|Chicago O’Hare International Airport
|3,936,609
Top 10 busiest international airports by seats
Calculated using international frequency only
|Rank
|Airport code
|Airport name
|Seats
|1
|DXB
|Dubai International
|4,907,003
|2
|LHR
|London Heathrow Airport
|4,139,753
|3
|AMS
|Amsterdam
|3,456,984
|4
|CDG
|Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport
|3,440,075
|5
|IST
|Istanbul Airport
|3,245,505
|6
|FRA
|Frankfurt International Airport
|3,234,475
|7
|SIN
|Singapore Changi Airport
|3,166,269
|8
|ICN
|Seoul Incheon International Airport
|3,088,251
|9
|DOH
|Doha (QA) 00
|2,604,103
|10
|LGW
|London Gatwick Airport
|2,413,876