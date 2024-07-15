DyCM assures of more DCS, govt jobs in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a move to address the concerns of unemployed youth, the Telangana government has announced plans to conduct additional recruitment drives to fill thousands of job vacancies through District Selection Committees (DSC).

Speaking to media persons, deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the government will soon release another DSC notification with more vacancies.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that local jobs are given to locals, a promise made during the Congress party’s campaign.

“During the 10-long-year regime of the previous BRS government, Group 1, Group 2 and DSC exams were not conducted, leaving the unemployed in the dark. After the Congress came to power, within three months we gave appointment orders to 30,000 people,” Vikramarka said.

The recruitment process for another 13,321 employees, including positions such as Gurukula PET, Assistant Engineers, Divisional Account Officers, Librarians, Junior Lecturers, and Medical Lab Assistants, has reached the final stage. The government has expedited the job calendar release process to ensure timely recruitment.

To address any issues that may arise during the recruitment process, the government has set up a Grievance Cell that will be available round-the-clock for redressal of problems.

DSC exams will be conducted from July 18 to August 5, and the government plans to conduct another DSC exam along with these 5,000 vacancies and some other vacancies.

The government has also promoted 19,000 teachers and conducted 34,000 teacher transfers without any difficulty. During the previous government’s tenure, Group 1, Group 2, and DSC exams were not conducted, but the Congress government has rescheduled the notifications and successfully conducted the Group-I Mains exam, selecting at least 31,382 people.

The Group-2 exam, which was previously postponed three times by the previous government, will be conducted in August. The government has finalized the dates for this exam, which attracted 5,51,943 applicants for 800 posts.

Vikramarka assured the unemployed youth that the government will continue to issue DSC notifications regularly, stating, “Unemployed youth need not worry. Our government will keep issuing the DSC notifications from time to time.”