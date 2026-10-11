EAGLE busts Goa-Hyderabad drug network, one held

Hyderabad: The Telangana EAGLE Force, in coordination with the Hyderabad Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Hyderabad City Police, has apprehended an absconding drug supplier in Goa, with the investigation revealing a suspected Goa–Hyderabad drug network and financial transactions worth about Rs. 48.4 lakh.

The arrested person, Custodio Fernandes alias Kristy, a resident of North Goa, is suspected of supplying narcotic substances to contacts in Hyderabad. Officials have identified more than 25 individuals from Telangana whose possible links to the alleged drug-purchasing network are being verified.

The investigation follows a case registered by Panjagutta police on May 9, 2026, when R Keshav Raj Singh was apprehended while allegedly attempting to sell drugs procured from Goa to three persons. Police seized 13 grams of MDMA and seven grams of charas from the dashboard of his car and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During questioning, Keshav Raj Singh allegedly disclosed that he had procured MDMA and charas from individuals identified as Vedank of Marredpally and Kristy of Goa. He reportedly travelled to Goa in the second week of April and purchased drugs worth about Rs. 40,000 from Kristy, intending to sell the consignment for around Rs. 80,000.

Cash deposits reveal alleged payment mechanism

Financial analysis reportedly revealed credits totalling approximately Rs 48.4 lakh in accounts examined during the investigation. Officials are scrutinising the transactions to establish their sources and possible links to the alleged drug trade.

According to officials, associates of the Goa-based supplier allegedly travelled to Hyderabad, delivered drugs to customers and collected cash. The money was subsequently deposited through ATMs into bank accounts linked to Fernandes, officials said. They are examining the transactions to trace the flow of funds and identify the persons involved in the alleged supply chain.

Examination of Fernandes’s mobile phone reportedly yielded the names and contact details of more than 25 individuals from Telangana suspected of having links to the network. Their identities, financial transactions and possible involvement are being verified. Officials cautioned that the presence of a person’s name or contact number in a mobile phone does not, by itself, establish drug consumption or criminal involvement.

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Officials are also probing the suspected role of a Nigerian national identified as Nigi, who allegedly operated from Goa and coordinated drug deliveries through Indian associates.

The EAGLE Force said the investigation was continuing to identify other suspected suppliers, purchasers and financial intermediaries and dismantle interstate drug distribution channels.