EAGLE Force busts drug network in Hyderabad’s Fathenagar

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force along with the Cyberabad Police and Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station (HNPS) busted an illegal drug network in Fathenagar, Balanagar.

The joint raid led to the arrest of a drug seller and 29 drug consumers who tested positive for ganja.

Raid launched after complaints

The operation was conducted after the EAGLE Force received multiple complaints through its toll-free helpline 1908.

A special police team reached Fathenagar with two consumers to identify the drug sellers. During the operation, 31 people from different parts of Hyderabad were caught while trying to buy ganja.

Among them, 29 consumers tested positive for drug use. Police also found that 11 of them were children of single parents. Three were orphans.

Drug seller arrested, elderly woman absconding

Police identified 30-year-old Kaliwala Ajay alias Akash as the main accused. His 78-year-old grandmother, Chandramma, was also identified as a seller. She is currently absconding.

According to police, Chandramma was allegedly selling small ganja packets for Rs 500 each in front of her house.

A total of 17.8 grams of ganja and one mobile phone were seized during the raid.

Youth reveal major ganja supply points

During questioning, the arrested consumers told police that Fathenagar, Nanakramguda (Gachibowli), and Dhoolpet are major locations for purchasing ganja.

Most of the arrested youth were around 25 years old and admitted that they had been addicted to drugs for more than two years.

Police also said drug peddlers were making huge profits by selling 5 grams of ganja for Rs 500. They were earning nearly Rs 1 lakh per kilogram.

Several peddlers managed to escape after noticing the police team.

Case registered under NDPS Act

All seized ganja, the arrested accused, and the 29 consumers were handed over to the Hyderabad Narcotics Police Station.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act.