EAGLE freezes Rs 100 crore linked to drug networks in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) in Telangana has frozen Rs 100 crore linked to drug networks in the state since 2024.

The crackdown targeted the financial sources of narcotics networks in the state. The entire frozen amount was recovered during investigations into 18 cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The cases targeted properties, bank accounts, vehicles and businesses allegedly acquired through proceeds from drug trafficking.

According to a Times of India report, EAGLE obtained the freeze orders under Section 68F(2) of the NDPS Act, which deals with the seizure or freezing of illegally acquired property. Investigators furnished evidence to establish that the assets were acquired through proceeds of crime.

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The latest orders were obtained on August 17 and 18 from the authorities concerned in Chennai and Mumbai by Eagle Force in coordination with Bodhan rural police. Based on the orders, assets worth Rs 5.1 crore belonging to the accused, including M Laxman Goud, M Laxmi, M Gangadhar Goud, M Raja Goud, Amar Singh Deshmukh, Baburao Baswaraj Kadere, Poonam Deshmukh and three others in an alprazolam manufacturing and distribution case registered in May 2025, were targeted.

The seized property includes agricultural lands, plots, bank balances, vehicles, and a factory located in Telangana and Maharashtra. “Once the freeze order is issued, the accused cannot do any deals or transactions on the property, and when the accused in these cases are convicted, forfeiture proceedings for the frozen properties will be initiated under section 68 (H) (notice of forfeiture of property) of the NDPS Act. This works as a deterrent against the organised gangs,” an EAGLE official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.