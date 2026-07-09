EAGLE nabs four drug peddlers in Khammam, seizes 113 kg ganja

Hyderabad: Four individuals were arrested in Khammam for allegedly peddling drugs, and 113 kg of dry ganja worth approximately Rs 57 lakh was seized from them, Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) said on Thursday, July 9.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint police team intercepted a Maruti Ertiga and a Tata Aria on the Khammam bypass road near New Vision Junior College. A search of the vehicles led to the recovery of 113 kg of dry ganja.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohan Bhimrav Jadhav, 36 years, Gopinadh Digambar Sukle, 55 years, Ravi Jadhav, 28 years, and Santosh Tayyappa Jadhav, 40 years, all residents of Maharashtra. Police said Mohan had earlier been involved in a ganja trafficking case registered at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh in 2019.

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According to investigators, the contraband was procured from Dupalawada village in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh and was being transported to Maharashtra for distribution. The timely interception by the police foiled the smuggling attempt before the consignment could cross the state.

The police also seized the Maruti Ertiga and Tata Aria, and mobile phones used by the accused. The seized property and the arrested persons were handed over to Khammam II Town Police Station, where a case has been registered under the relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police identified the alleged supplier as Basu alias Raju, a resident of Dupalawada village, who remains absconding. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest him.